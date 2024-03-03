Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,717 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.00. 11,609,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,949,227. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35, a PEG ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.08.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

