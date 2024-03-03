ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Holdings Lowered by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,479,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,194,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.223 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.