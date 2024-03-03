Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,225 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CGXU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. 448,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,903. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.