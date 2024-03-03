Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AON were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AON opened at $314.23 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.78 and its 200-day moving average is $317.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile



Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

