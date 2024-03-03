First National Bank of Omaha Has $927,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PR traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,082. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 4.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

