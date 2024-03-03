Wahed Invest LLC Purchases Shares of 838 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $384.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $385.35.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.