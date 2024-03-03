Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 107.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.24. 339,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,903. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.31 and a 1 year high of $287.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

