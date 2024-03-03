Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,502 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. 10,955,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,077,441. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

