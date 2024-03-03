Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,375 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 792,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 156,570 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,718. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14.

