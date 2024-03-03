Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 48,998 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,998 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,534. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.89. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

