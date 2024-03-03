Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $2.30 Million in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 165,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,881,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares in the company, valued at $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 723,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,221.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,245 shares of company stock worth $2,117,028 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.