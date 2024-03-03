Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 82,020 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,020 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Upwork worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Upwork Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Upwork stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 1,981,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 192.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,565 shares of company stock worth $1,255,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

