Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MetLife by 806.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,817,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,688. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

