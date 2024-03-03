Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 346,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDSF. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

