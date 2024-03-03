Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,076 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,008,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84,076 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 755.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KRO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. 327,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,279. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -135.71%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

