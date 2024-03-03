Wahed Invest LLC Buys 177 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WCN opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $171.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

