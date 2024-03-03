Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,787 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.1 %

KDP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,327,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. HSBC began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

