Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EIX stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 2,057,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

