Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 392 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

NYSE ROP traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.96. 781,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,377. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

