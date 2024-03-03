Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.81. 2,883,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $122.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

