Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $467.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $198.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.28. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

In other news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

