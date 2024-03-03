Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $368,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

