Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,079 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chesapeake Energy worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Mizuho raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

