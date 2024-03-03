Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Purchases 70,118 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,118 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of Leslie’s worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,804. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

