Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.26.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

