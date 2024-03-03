SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

