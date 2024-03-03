Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,467 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.1 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

