Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Entegris were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 3,490.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after purchasing an additional 608,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.86. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.