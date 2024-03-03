Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 454.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

