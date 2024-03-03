Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 8,227 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $187.83 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $193.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

