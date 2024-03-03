Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,778 shares of company stock valued at $24,786,426 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,295.20 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $1,336.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,234.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,053.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

