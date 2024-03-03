Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $60.12 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.