Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 437 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 82,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 180,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $58.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

