Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 21,138 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Terex worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,361,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $36,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

