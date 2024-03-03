EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.40% of EnerSys worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 235.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 173.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Down 0.1 %

EnerSys stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

