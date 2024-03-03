Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of HNI worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HNI traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 379,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

