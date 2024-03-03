Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.24. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

Toro Energy Stock Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

