Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 53.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after acquiring an additional 601,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $1,433,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

AGCO Trading Up 0.7 %

AGCO stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,630. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

