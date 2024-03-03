Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARBEW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100. Arbe Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

