Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,976,000 after buying an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 89.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 48,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 25.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 80,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $387,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,087,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,928,825.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.59%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.