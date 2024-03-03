ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,643 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $59,683.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,966,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,974,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,691. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $37.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

