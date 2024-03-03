Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.49 Million Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,385 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Camping World worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after buying an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camping World by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Camping World by 522.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on CWH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

