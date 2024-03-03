Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Royce Value Trust worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,933. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

