A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASCB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,417,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,243,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.02.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

