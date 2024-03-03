Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $113.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $113.35.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

