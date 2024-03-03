Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Down 16.2% in February

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ARM Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARM traded up 0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,856,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,838,508. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 92.27. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $35,591,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $52,075,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth $4,014,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 83.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARM

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.