Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Down 12.2% in February

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the January 31st total of 19,990,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Up 1.4 %

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,342. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $68,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.