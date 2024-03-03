Meter Governance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $447,246.87 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003764 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $447,246.87 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,133,511 coins and its circulating supply is 22,369,214 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,133,511 with 22,369,214 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.33877521 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $665,504.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.