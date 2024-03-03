Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 615,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. 36,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.41.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

