Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 981,600 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading

